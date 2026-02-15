Home

Petrol, Diesel prices announced for February 15: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain largely stable across major Indian cities on February 15, 2026. Check updated fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other key locations today.

Petrol, Diesel prices announced for February 15

The day’s fuel prices are back in the news today as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced new petrol and diesel rates across four metro cities today. Prices of petrol and diesel are set to change from today morning.

The new retail prices of petrol and diesel were released by Oil Marketing Companies

Retail Petrol and diesel prices are determined by several factors including global crude oil prices, rupee-US dollar exchange rate and taxes.

Petrol-Diesel Rates in Metro Cities: Unchanged

Fuel prices remained unchanged today (Sunday, 15 February) in most cities. Petrol and diesel prices have stabilised over the past few days as crude oil prices traded sideways and demand weakened.

Petrol Price (Rs per litre)

City Petrol Rate Change vs Yesterday New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00 (Stable) Mumbai ₹103.54 0.00 (Stable) Kolkata ₹105.45 +0.04 (Up) Chennai ₹100.80 -0.26 (Down) Bengaluru ₹102.96 0.00 (Stable) Hyderabad ₹107.46 -0.04 (Down) Patna ₹105.33 -0.27 (Down) Gurugram ₹95.56 0.00 (Stable) Noida ₹95.12 -0.04 (Down) Bhubaneswar ₹101.11 +0.18 (Up) Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00 (Stable) Jharkhand ₹98.44 0.00 (Stable)

What factors influence petrol price change?

Crude oil prices, enchmark Brent crude oil price determines domestic fuel prices to a great extent. Since oil prices in the international markets haven’t seen much volatility this week, retail fuel prices don’t see a major spike.

Diesel Price (Rs per litre)

City Diesel Rate Change vs Yesterday New Delhi ₹87.67 0.00 (Stable) Mumbai ₹90.03 0.00 (Stable) Kolkata ₹92.02 0.00 (Stable) Chennai ₹92.39 -0.22 (Down) Bengaluru ₹90.99 0.00 (Stable) Hyderabad ₹95.70 0.00 (Stable) Patna ₹91.58 -0.25 (Down) Gurugram ₹88.02 0.00 (Stable) Noida ₹88.29 -0.02 (Down) Bhubaneswar ₹92.69 +0.18 (Up) Chandigarh ₹82.45 0.00 (Stable) Jharkhand ₹93.20 0.00 (Stable)

Prices for gas and diesel stayed almost the same in most big cities today. They only went up or down a little bit in a few places.

Rupee-US dollar exchange rate

The movement in the domestic currency vs US dollar exchange rate also impacts the petrol and diesel price.

Excise duty and VAT

Everyday revised fuel prices are calculated by OMCs after factoring in the base price of fuel, Central excise duty and VAT, and dealer commissions.

Understanding daily fuel pricing in India

Indian petrol price varies every day as OMCs adopt a dynamic daily fuel pricing system. Under the daily pricing scheme petrol price is revised every day at 6 AM based on the international benchmark rates.

Will petrol prices increase in the future?

Fuel prices may change in the coming months if crude oil prices start moving up due to changes in supply-demand dynamics or currency depreciates further. RBI inflation data and overall macroeconomic factors will determine retail fuel prices that consumers see.

