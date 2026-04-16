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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 16 LIVE: Fuel prices stable? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 16 LIVE: Fuel prices stable? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 16: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 16 LIVE: Fuel prices stable? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices April 16 LIVE: The Centre is reportedly considering a new fuel price stabilisation mechanism aimed at protecting consumers from sharp fluctuations in petrol, diesel and LPG prices amid rising global energy volatility. The proposal, which is currently under discussion among key ministries, seeks to establish a dedicated buffer system that can be deployed during periods of extreme price swings, according to NDTV Profit report.

According to the rates on April 16, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.88, Rs 95.48 in Gurgaon and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

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