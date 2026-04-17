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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 17 LIVE: Fuel prices up or down? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 17 LIVE: Fuel prices up or down? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Fuel prices for April 17 have been released, with the latest petrol and diesel rates available for major cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 17 LIVE: Fuel prices up or down? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Live Updates April 17: With the negotiations to end the dispute between Iran and the US seeming to be unsuccessful, crude oil prices are rising once again. Crude prices increased by about $4 a barrel in the international market on Friday morning, affecting the retail price of fuel, with state-owned oil companies adjusting their prices. According to the rates on April 17, the petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre.

What are the Petrol, Diesel Prices today across the states?

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.74, Rs 95.44 in Gurgaon, and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore. Amid energy disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis, fuel prices have been volatile.

Petrol price in New Delhi stands at ₹94.77 with no change.

Petrol price in Kolkata is ₹105.41, unchanged.

Petrol price in Mumbai has increased to ₹103.54, up by ₹0.04.

Petrol price in Chennai has decreased to ₹100.80, down by ₹0.10.

Petrol price in Gurgaon is ₹95.44, down by ₹0.04.

Petrol price in Noida stands at ₹94.74, down by ₹0.16.

Petrol price in Bangalore is ₹102.92, decreased by ₹0.07.

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹100.97, down by ₹0.22.

Petrol price in Chandigarh remains unchanged at ₹94.30.

Petrol price in Hyderabad has risen to ₹107.50, up by ₹0.04..

Why Petrol Prices in India Keep Rising and What Affects Them

Petrol demand in India is increasing as the economy grows.

Higher demand means India needs to import more crude oil.

When crude oil imports become expensive, petrol prices also rise.

India is investing in refining and oil exploration to reduce dependence on imports.

These steps can help control prices, but global oil rates still have a big impact.

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