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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 18 LIVE: Crude Oil Prices stable amid Strait of Hormuz reopening? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 18 LIVE: Crude Oil Prices stable amid Strait of Hormuz reopening? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 18: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 16 LIVE: Fuel prices stable? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Live Updates April 18: With the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened, crude oil markets could experience sharp price fluctuations. US President Donald Trump also confirmed the reopening, saying the waterway was “fully open” and “ready for full passage,” though he maintained that the US naval blockade on Iran would remain until a final agreement is reached. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint handling around 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas shipments, has remained central to geopolitical tensions following recent regional escalations.

Crude prices are likely to remain volatile, affecting the retail price of fuel. According to the rates on April 18, the petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre.

What are the Petrol, Diesel Prices today across the states?

Petrol price in New Delhi stood at ₹94.77, with no change.

Petrol price in Kolkata was ₹105.41, remaining unchanged.

Petrol price in Mumbai was ₹103.50, down by ₹0.04.

Petrol price in Chennai stood at ₹100.90, falling by ₹0.33.

Petrol price in Gurgaon was ₹95.65, with no change.

Petrol price in Noida stood at ₹94.90, rising by ₹0.16.

Petrol price in Bengaluru was ₹102.96, up by ₹0.04.

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar stood at ₹101.66, increasing by ₹0.63.

Petrol price in Chandigarh was ₹94.30, unchanged.

Why Petrol Prices in India Keep Rising and What Affects Them

Petrol demand in India is increasing as the economy grows.

Higher demand means India needs to import more crude oil.

When crude oil imports become expensive, petrol prices also rise.

India is investing in refining and oil exploration to reduce dependence on imports.

These steps can help control prices, but global oil rates still have a big impact.

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