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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 22 LIVE: Brent crude crosses USD 90; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 22 LIVE: Brent crude crosses USD 90; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 22: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 22: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Live Updates April 22: Brent crude oil prices surged above USD 90 per barrel amid rising uncertainty over the expected second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran, which were anticipated to be held in Pakistan. Crude oil markets reacted sharply to the lack of clarity, with Brent prices climbing above USD 90 per barrel as investors factored in the risk of prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia, according to the news agency ANI. The region remains critical to global oil supply, and any disruption or escalation tends to have a direct impact on prices.

With this latest development, Crude prices are likely to remain volatile, affecting the retail price of fuel. According to the rates on April 22, the petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 105.41 per litre.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint handling around 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas shipments, has remained central to geopolitical tensions following recent regional escalations.

Petrol Prices today across the states?

New Delhi petrol price is ₹94.77 with no change.

Kolkata petrol price is ₹105.41, down by ₹0.04.

Mumbai petrol price is ₹103.54 with no change.

Chennai petrol price is ₹100.93, up by ₹0.13.

Gurgaon petrol price is ₹95.48, down by ₹0.17.

Noida petrol price is ₹95.05 with no change.

Bangalore petrol price is ₹102.92 with no change.

Bhubaneswar petrol price is ₹101.11 with no change.

Chandigarh petrol price is ₹94.30 with no change.

Hyderabad petrol price is ₹107.46 with no change.

Jaipur petrol price is ₹104.94, up by ₹0.22.

Diesel Prices today across the states?

New Delhi diesel price is ₹87.67 with no change.

Kolkata diesel price is ₹92.02 with no change.

Mumbai diesel price is ₹90.03 with no change.

Chennai diesel price is ₹92.48, up by ₹0.09.

Gurgaon diesel price is ₹87.94, down by ₹0.16.

Noida diesel price is ₹88.19 with no change.

Bangalore diesel price is ₹90.99 with no change.

Bhubaneswar diesel price is ₹92.69 with no change.

Chandigarh diesel price is ₹82.45 with no change.

Hyderabad diesel price is ₹95.70 with no change.

Jaipur diesel price is ₹90.41, up by ₹0.20.

Lucknow diesel price is ₹87.86, up by ₹0.03.

Patna diesel price is ₹91.49 with no change.

Thiruvananthapuram diesel price is ₹96.48, up by ₹0.27.

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