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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 24: Will Fuel rates rise? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 24: Will Fuel rates rise? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 24: Petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 a litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 87.67. Check the states-wise details here.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 24: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates April 24: Dismissing the viral reports of a potential Rs 25-28 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices after assembly elections, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a post on X that “there is no such proposal under consideration by the government”. State-owned fuel retailers are incurring losses of about Rs 20 per litre on petrol and roughly Rs 100 per litre on diesel as pump prices remain frozen for nearly four years despite a surge in global oil prices, the government said on Thursday. It stated that there is no immediate plan to raise retail fuel rates.

Meanwhile, Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a standstill after Iran seized two ships, including one bound for Kandla port in Gujarat, which has increased uncertainty over the movement of oil and gas as 20 per cent of the world’s energy exports transit through the waterway. As a result, oil prices firmed up on Thursday with the Brent crude trading at over $103 a barrel. According to the rates on April 23, the petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre with no price change. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 105.45 per litre.

Also Read: Petrol Diesel Price Hike: Will Petrol, Diesel rates be hiked post state elections? Centre issues statement- Fact Check

Petrol Prices today across the states?

New Delhi petrol price is Rs 94.77 with no change.

Kolkata petrol price is Rs 105.45, up by Rs 0.04 from yesterday’s rates.

Mumbai petrol price is Rs 103.54 with no change.

Chennai petrol price is Rs 100.93, down by Rs 0.13.

Gurgaon petrol price is Rs 95.85, down by Rs 0.37.

Noida petrol price is Rs 94. 74, down by Rs 0.16.

Bangalore petrol price is Rs 102.92 with no change.

Bhubaneswar petrol price is Rs 101.11.

Chandigarh petrol price is Rs 94.30 with no change.

Hyderabad petrol price is Rs 107.46.

Jaipur petrol price is Rs 104.41.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel prices may rise by Rs 25–28 per litre after state elections? Check fuel rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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What are the Diesel Prices today across the states?

New Delhi: Diesel price stands at Rs 87.67, no change.

Kolkata: Diesel price is Rs 92.02, unchanged.

Mumbai: Diesel costs Rs 90.03, no change recorded.

Chennai: Diesel price is Rs 92.48, down by Rs 0.13.

Gurgaon: Diesel costs Rs 88.30, up by Rs 0.36.

Noida: Diesel price is Rs 87.81, down by Rs 0.20.

Bangalore: Diesel stands at Rs 90.99, no change.

Bhubaneswar: Diesel price is Rs 92.60, down by Rs 0.17.

Chandigarh: Diesel costs Rs 82.45, unchanged.

Hyderabad: Diesel price is Rs 95.70, no change.

Jaipur: Diesel costs Rs 89.93, down by Rs 0.48.

What is the cause of increasing Oil Prices?

It is to be noted that the International oil prices spiked after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Several Iranian top leaders were killed in airstrikes, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Tehran’s sweeping retaliation effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, linking the Persian Gulf to global markets and handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas.

Also Read: India plans E85 fuel rollout with draft rules, Pushes high Ethanol blend to cut oil imports and boost clean energy shift

After the Iran war, oil prices spiked from around USD 70 per barrel to USD 119 before seeing some correction. Renewed tensions have pushed Brent — the world’s most known crude oil benchmark — to USD 103-106 per barrel. Despite a more than 50 per cent rise in input crude oil prices, petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged in India. Petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 a litre in the national capital, and diesel costs Rs 87.67.

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