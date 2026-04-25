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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 25: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 25: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Fuel prices across major cities remained largely stable on April 25. Check the latest petrol and diesel rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 25: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates April 25: Although global crude oil markets have been subjected to fluctuations, fuel prices throughout India have generally remained stable. For example, both petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in many locations across the country. Earlier on Thursday, the government said there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices since April 6, 2022, and urged people not to believe rumours amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

When was the last major revision in petrol and diesel prices?

While speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that the fuel supplies across the country remain adequate despite global uncertainties.”Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets. However, some instances of panic buying have been observed. I urge people not to believe rumours,” she stated. There has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices since April 6, 2022, she added.

Also Read: Petrol Diesel Price Hike: Will Petrol, Diesel rates be hiked post state elections? Centre issues statement- Fact Check

What are the latest petrol and diesel prices on April 25?

In New Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while Kolkata saw a slight increase of Rs 0.04 to Rs 105.45. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 103.50, whereas Chennai recorded a small dip of Rs 0.16 to Rs 100.90. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable rise of Rs 0.52 to Rs 95.65, and Noida saw a marginal increase of Rs 0.02 to Rs 94.90. Meanwhile, prices fell in Bangalore by Rs 0.41 to Rs 102.55 and in Bhubaneswar by Rs 0.16 to Rs 101.19, while Chandigarh remained stable at Rs 94.30.

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Also Read: India plans E85 fuel rollout with draft rules, Pushes high Ethanol blend to cut oil imports and boost clean energy shift

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi: Rs 94.77

Kolkata: Rs 105.45

Mumbai: Rs 103.50

Chennai: Rs 100.90

Gurgaon: Rs 95.65

Noida: Rs 94.90

Bangalore: Rs 102.55

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19

Chandigarh: Rs 94.30

Hyderabad: Rs 107.50

Jaipur: Rs 104.48

Lucknow: Rs 94.69

Patna: Rs 105.59

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 107.48

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the Diesel price stood at Rs 87.67, while in Kolkata, the diesel is priced as Rs 92.02 per litre.

New Delhi: Rs 87.67

Kolkata: Rs 92.02

Mumbai: Rs 90.03

Chennai: Rs 92.48

Gurgaon: Rs 88.10

Noida: Rs 88.01

Bangalore: Rs 90.65

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76

Chandigarh: Rs 82.45

Hyderabad: Rs 95.70

Jaipur: Rs 89.99

Lucknow: Rs 87.81

Patna: Rs 91.82

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 96.48

What is the reason for increasing Oil Prices?

It is to be noted that the International oil prices spiked after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Several Iranian top leaders were killed in airstrikes, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Tehran’s sweeping retaliation effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, linking the Persian Gulf to global markets and handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas. Check Brent, WTI price.

Brent crude: $106 per barrel

WTI crude: $101 per barrel

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