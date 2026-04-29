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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 29: Fuel rates rising? Check prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 29: Fuel rates rising? Check prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 29: Check prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 29: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates April 29: The Centre on Tuesday said there is no proposal at present to increase retail fuel prices, amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for now, even as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation. She also reassured consumers about the adequate availability of essential fuels. “LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amounts, and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic,” Sharma said.

Also Read: ‘No plan to hike fuel prices’: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

What are the latest petrol prices on April 29?

In New Delhi, the petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 105.45 per litre, a slight increase of Rs 0.04.

Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 103.50.

Chennai: Petrol at Rs 101.23, up by Rs 0.17.

Gurgaon: Petrol priced at Rs 95.85, increased by Rs 0.37.

Noida: Petrol at Rs 94.74, down by Rs 0.38.

Bangalore: Petrol costs Rs 102.92, no change.

Bhubaneswar: Petrol priced at Rs 100.98, up by Rs 0.04.

Chandigarh: Petrol at Rs 94.30, unchanged.

What are the latest diesel prices on April 29?

New Delhi: Diesel priced at Rs 87.67, no change.

Kolkata: Diesel at Rs 92.02, unchanged.

Mumbai: Diesel costs Rs 90.03, no change.

Chennai: Diesel at Rs 92.81, up by Rs 0.20.

Gurgaon: Diesel priced at Rs 88.30, increased by Rs 0.36.

Noida: Diesel at Rs 87.81, down by Rs 0.48.

Bangalore: Diesel costs Rs 90.99, unchanged.

Bhubaneswar: Diesel priced at Rs 92.56, up by Rs 0.04.

Chandigarh: Diesel at Rs 82.45, no change.

Hyderabad: Diesel priced at Rs 95.70, unchanged.

Jaipur: Diesel at Rs 90.21, down by Rs 0.28.

Why are Global oil prices high?

Global oil prices are on the rise due to the West Asia war. Israel and the United States attacked Iran on February 28 and since then the global oil supply chain has been disrupted due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz. The government has no plans to raise petrol and diesel prices, a senior official said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation of a hike after polling in West Bengal ends on April 29.

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Also Read: Why are petrol pumps closing across Andhra Pradesh amid panic buying? Here’s what we know

Retail petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for a record fourth year, even as conflict in West Asia has pushed crude oil costs up more than 50 per cent over the past two months. The widening gap between input costs and pump prices has left state-run fuel retailers incurring heavy losses – with some estimates pegging daily loss at about Rs 2,400 crore – fuelling speculation of an imminent price hike after politically charged assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry conclude on Wednesday.

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