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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 30: Crude Oil, Fuel prices up or down? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 30: Crude Oil, Fuel prices up or down? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today April 30: What is Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru. Check the city-wise updates here.

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 30: Crude Oil, Fuel prices up or down? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates April 30: Petrol price rumours have been going viral across the country. Several people are often seen flocking to petrol pumps and even resorting to panic buying, believing such false rumours. Dismissing the rumours, the government has released a statement. Read below. But let us remind you that Petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 a litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 87.67.

Have petrol prices been increased by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 12.50? What is this viral claim all about?

The government has termed the viral social media post claiming a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices as fake. The government clarified that no such order has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. According to PIB Fact Check, the document circulating online falsely states that petrol prices have been increased by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 12.50.

Also Read: ‘No plan to hike fuel prices’: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

The government categorically denied issuing any such notification.”This order is fake. The Government of India has not issued any such order,” the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, warning users against believing or forwarding the fake claim.

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What is the main cause of the international oil price spike?

International oil prices spiked after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Tehran’s sweeping retaliation that effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, linking the Persian Gulf to global markets and handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas. Meanwhile, the fuel prices throughout India have generally remained stable.

After the Iran war, oil prices spiked from around USD 70 per barrel to USD 119 before seeing some correction. Renewed tensions have pushed Brent — the world’s most known crude oil benchmark — to USD 103-106 per barrel.

For example, both petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in many locations across the country.

Also Read: Why are petrol pumps closing across Andhra Pradesh amid panic buying? Here’s what we know

In New Delhi, the petrol price on April 30 stood at Rs 94.77 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 105.45 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 103.50, whereas Chennai recorded a small dip of Rs 0.22 since yesterday to Rs 100.84. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.06 to Rs 95.51, and Noida saw a marginal decrease of Rs 0.02 to Rs 94.88. Meanwhile, prices were slightly up in Bangalore by Rs 0.04 to Rs 102.96.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi – Rs 94.77

Kolkata – Rs 105.41

Mumbai – Rs 103.54

Chennai – Rs 100.84

Gurgaon – Rs 95.51

Noida – Rs 94.88

Bangalore – Rs 102.96

Bhubaneswar – Rs 101.16

Chandigarh – Rs 94.30

Hyderabad – Rs 107.50

Jaipur – Rs 104.65

Lucknow – Rs 94.69

Patna – Rs 105.59

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 107.48

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the Diesel price on April 30 stood at Rs 87.67 per litre with no change, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 92.02 per litre. Mumbai’s rate remained unchanged at Rs 90.03, whereas Chennai recorded a small dip of Rs 0.22 since yesterday to Rs 92.39. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable decrease of Rs 0.05 to Rs 87.98, and Noida saw a marginal decrease of Rs 0.03, bringing the total cost of diesel today to Rs 87.98. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged in Bangalore at Rs 90.99.

New Delhi – Rs 87.67

Kolkata – Rs 92.02

Mumbai – Rs 90.03

Chennai – Rs 92.39

Gurgaon – Rs 87.98

Noida – Rs 87.98

Bangalore – Rs 90.99

Bhubaneswar – Rs 92.74

Chandigarh – Rs 82.45

Hyderabad – Rs 95.70

Jaipur – Rs 90.15

Lucknow – Rs 87.81

Patna – Rs 91.82

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 96.48

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