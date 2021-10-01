New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today touched all-time high in Delhi and Mumbai after rates were hiked by oil marketing companies in the country. This comes as international oil prices are at three year high with global benchmark Brent trading at USD 78.64 per barrel.Also Read - Afghanistan Head Coach Lance Klusener Hails Taliban For Supporting Cricket Ahead of T20 World Cup

Petrol price was increased by 25 paise to Rs 101.89 per litre in Delhi on Friday. In the national capital, diesel price was hiked by 30 paise to Rs 90.17 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol will cost you Rs 107.95 per litre following a hike of 22 paise, and diesel becomes costlier by 29 paise to reach Rs 94.74 per litre.

Petrol had hit a record high of Rs 101.84 a litre in Delhi in July and Rs 107.83 in Mumbai. For diesel, the increase led to rate surpassing the all-time high of Rs 89.87 a litre touched in Delhi, as per a PTI report.

Petrol price in Chennai hit Rs 99.58 per litre after a hike of 22 paise and diesel witnessed an increase of 29 paise to Rs 94.74 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 102.47 per litre after an increase of 30 paise and diesel rate is Rs 93.27 per litre after a hike by 30 paise.

This spurt in global rates led state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resuming daily price revisions on September 24, ending the pause in rates that came into effect from September 5. Notably, prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes, PTI reported. Also Read - Decode The Purpose of Your Life Based on Your Date of Birth