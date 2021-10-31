Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices on Sunday witnessed a fresh hike as global oil prices failed to relent and continued to remain firm. In Delhi, the price of petrol saw an increase of 35 paise per litre while diesel rates also increased by the same margin, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Following the hike, the price of petrol jumped to Rs 109.34 a litre while diesel prices reached Rs 98.07 a litre in the national capital.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike Burns a Hole in Common Man's Pocket Ahead of Diwali. Check Latest Fuel Rates

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices have now risen to Rs 115.15 per litre while diesel to Rs 106.23 a litre, the highest among all metros. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, the price of petrol, for the first time crossed Rs 120.06 per litre, while the cost of diesel touched Rs 109.32.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5, but oil companies finally raised the pump prices last week and this week given a spurt in the product prices lately. Petrol prices have also risen on 22 of the previous 29 days taking up its pump price by Rs 6.75 per litre.

Crude prices have been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $ 86 a barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.