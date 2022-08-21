Petrol, Diesel Prices on August 21: The petrol and diesel prices on Sunday (August 21) remained steady in almost all cities, except Mumbai, for more than two months. In May, the central government had slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.Also Read - Petrol Price Touches Rs 233/Litre In Pakistan, Diesel Rs 244/L. Details Here

The prices of petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price has been revised to Rs 106.31 per litre while the diesel is now at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol prices on August 21

Delhi – Rs 96.72 per litre

Mumbai – Rs 106.31 per litre

Kolkata – Rs 106.03 per litre

Chennai – Rs 102.63 per litre

Bhopal – Rs 108.65 per litre

Hyderabad – Rs 109.66 per litre

Bengaluru – Rs 101.94 per litre

Lucknow – Rs 96.57 per litre

Guwahati – Rs 96.01 per litre

Gandhinagar – Rs 96.63 per litre

