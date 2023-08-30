Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down in These States: Check Fuel Rates in Your State

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

fuel prices vary from state to state due to many factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

New Delhi: As per the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have remained the same on August 30 across major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata Chennai and Mumbai. In general, the prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state, depending upon various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise the prices petrol and diesel daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

On Wednesday, petrol became costlier by 37 paise and diesel by 34 paise in Bihar. Petrol and diesel have also become costlier by 47 paise in Chhattisgarh.

In a similar manner, the price of petrol diesel has also increased in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha.

Fuel Prices in Various Cities

On the other side, petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 70 paise in Gujarat. Petrol became cheaper by 89 paise and diesel by 86 paise in Maharashtra. Likewise, petrol has become cheaper by 51 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Punjab. Petrol and diesel have also become cheaper in UP.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Why Oil Prices Increase?

On Wednesday, the oil prices were trading higher after data revealed a large draw in crude inventories in the US in addition to the concerns regarding a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. Moreover, the brent crude futures for October that expired on Thursday gained 17 cents at $85.66 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $81.40 per barrel with a gain of 24 cents.

Why do Fuel Prices change From State to State?

Fuel prices in general are announced at 6 AM daily. However, these fuel prices vary from state to state due to many factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices on Phone

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can check it by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can also check the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

