New Delhi: In a slight relief for consumers facing historic high levels of fuel rates, Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today. The pause in revision in prices for the second straight day comes after oil marketing companies hiked the rates for four consecutive days, according to media reports.

Petrol, Diesel Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, India

Accordingly, the price of petrol in Delhi remained Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, according to an IANS report.

In Mumbai, diesel rates also remained static at Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi it costs Rs 94.57, the same as Sunday, the IANS report says.

In Kolkata, petrol price is at Rs 106.43 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 97.68 a litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 103.01 per litre and diesel rate in Tamil Nadu capital is Rs 98.92 a litre, the IANS report says.

Petrol price in Bengaluru is Rs 109.53 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 100.37 a litre. In Hyderabad, petrol price is at Rs 110.09 a litre and diesel price is Rs 103.08 per litre, as per a report by The Mint.

The pause has come after it rose for four straight days where prices of both petrol and diesel rose by Rs 1.40 paise per litre. There was no change in rates also on October 12 and 13, IANS reported.

With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier, according to IANS report.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices last week and this week given a spurt in the product prices lately.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over USD 85 per barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.