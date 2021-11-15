New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged by oil marketing companies. However, retail rates of fuel across the country varied depending on the level of local taxes, according to IANS report. The pause in revision of fuel rates continues for 11 consecutive days.Also Read - How Fuel Prices Can Be Slashed Further? Nitin Gadkari Suggests This Idea, Says 'Petrol, Diesel Taxes Can Go Down If...'

As many as 25 States and Union Territories have so far cut value-added tax (VAT) providing further relief to consumers hit hard by record-high prices of petrol and diesel. While poll-bound Punjab, ruled by Congress government, has witnessed the largest reduction in petrol price in the country follow a cut in VAT, similarly Union Territory of Ladakh witnessed the biggest reduction in diesel rate due to slash in local taxes, according to PTI report.

In the country, petrol and diesel are costliest in Rajasthan's Ganganagar and cheapest in Port Blair. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital, petrol price is Rs 82.96 per litre and diesel rate Rs 77.13 a litre. In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, petrol price is Rs 116.34 per litre, according to an Aaj Tak report.

The pump price of petrol in Delhi is 103.97 a litre and the diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 a litre. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel price is Rs 94.14 a litre, according to IANS report.

Prices also remained static on Sunday in Kolkata where the price of petrol reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre in the first week of November. Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre, the IANS report said.

The global crude prices which has touched three year high level of over USD 85 a barrel on several occasions in past one month has softened a bit now to a round USD 82 a barrel, the IANS report said.