Petrol, Diesel Prices For August 31: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Fuel prices were announced at 6 AM and as per the price updates, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for August 31, with minor rise and fall observed only at select places. Fuel prices for the past year have largely remained the same when the previous pan-nation revision to the rates was made. Notably, the latest prices of petrol and diesel are announced daily at 6 AM.

Fuel prices on August 31

As per the latest announcements from the oil companies, petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel has become Rs 89.96 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 96.58 in Ghaziabad and Rs 89.75 per litre of diesel.

In a similar manner, petrol in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. In the meantime, petrol in Patna has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter in Port Blair.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Among other major cities, petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It is worth mentioning that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis.

Why Fuel Prices Change In States

The fuel rates for each day are announced at 6 AM daily and these petrol prices, however, vary from state to state due to criteria certain factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices on Your Smartphone

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check it by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can check it by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can check the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

