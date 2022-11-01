New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel have been slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices have come int effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The price drop comes after remaining steady for over seven months. The last fuel price cut was announced on April 7.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Price In Your City On April 11 Here

On Monday, the cost of petrol in the national capital was Rs 96.72, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 in Mumbai and Rs 102.63 in Chennai. The drop in prices was expected as international crude oil prices dropped and have remained stable for some time. The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In India Today

City Petrol Diesel New Delhi 96.72 ₹/L 0.00 89.62 ₹/L 0.00 Mumbai City 106.31 ₹/L 0.00 94.27 ₹/L 0.00 Kolkata 106.03 ₹/L 0.00 92.76 ₹/L 0.00 Chennai 102.63 ₹/L 0.00 94.24 ₹/L 0.00

HOW TO CHECK PETROL, DIESEL PRICE IN YOUR CITY

To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS "RSP <space> Dealer Code of Petrol Pump" to 92249 92249. For example, SMS "RSP 102072" to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.

Click HERE to find your city’s RSP code.

Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of petrol gets nearly doubled. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher.