New Delhi: Common man's pocket continues to pinch ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras as petrol and diesel prices were hiked today. Oil marketing companies have now increased the fuel rates for the third consecutive day. While petrol and diesel rates already have hit all-time high levels, the fresh hike will further push the prices. Petrol price in Delhi on Friday is Rs 108.64 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 97.02 a litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

In Mumbai, petrol rate is Rs 114.47 per litre and diesel price is Rs 105.49 a litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 105.43 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 101.25 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 109.12 per litre and diesel rate is 100.49 a litre. In Hyderabad, petrol price is at Rs 113 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 106.22 a litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 112.43 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 103.35 a litre. Petrol rate in Lucknow is Rs 105.56 per litre and diesel price is Rs 97.24 a litre.

The fuel rates continue to soar in domestic market as global oil prices are not showing any sign to relent and continued to remain firm.

Crude prices have been on a surge rising over three year high level of over USD 86 per barrel as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9 to 10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, as per an IANS report.

Meanwhile, petrol stations in many parts of China have begun rationing diesel amid rising costs and falling supplies. Some truck drivers are having to wait for days to refuel, according to posts on social media site Weibo. China is currently in the midst of a massive power crunch, as coal and natural gas shortages have closed factories and left homes without power, as per the IANS report.