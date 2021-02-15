Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Aam Aadmi (common people) are yet to receive any respite from skyrocketing fuel prices, as the retail rates of petrol and diesel were hiked for the seventh consecutive day on Monday. While the petrol saw an increase of 26 paise, oil marketing companies raised the pump price of diesel by a high level of 29 paise per litre in the national capital. Following the hike, petrol is now priced at Rs 88.99 a litre and diesel Rs 79.35 a litre in Delhi. Also Read - Fuel Price Today: Petrol Crosses Rs 95 Per Litre in Mumbai, Nears Rs 90 in Delhi

In Mumbai, petrol price is just Rs 4 per litre short (Rs 95.46 a litre) of touching three-digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the very first ever anywhere in the country. Diesel price in the city is closing on Rs 90 a litre (Rs 86.34 a litre). Also Read - Petrol, Diesel to Become Cheaper by Rs 5 in This Poll-Bound State, Liquor to See 25 Per Cent Cess Cut

Except for Delhi, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 in all metro cities. In the last seven days, the price has gone up by Rs 2.06 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 2.56 a litre. Also Read - Petrol Price Breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai, Diesel Records All-time High | Check Latest Fuel Price

Check rates in major cities here:

Name of City Petrol Diesel Delhi 88.99 79.35 Kolkata 90.25 82.94 Mumbai 95.46 86.34 Chennai 91.19 84.44 Bengaluru 91.97 84.12 Hyderabad 92.53 86.55 Patna 91.38 84.57 Lucknow 87.64 79.72 Jaipur 95.44 87.69 Gurugram 87.00 79.92

The reason behind fuel price hike

The current price rise is largely on account of steep increase in central taxes of petrol and diesel and firm crude prices. The Budget has also imposed a new agriculture infrastructure and development cess.

However, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ruled out any cut in duty on petro products. The petrol and diesel prices have increased 19 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 5.28 and Rs 5.48 per litre respectively so far this year.