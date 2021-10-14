New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today touched all-time high levels after fuel rates were hiked across the country. Oil marketing companies have increased the prices as the international benchmark Brent crude crossed USD 83-mark per barrel. Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 104.79 per litre following a jump of 35 paise. In the national capital, diesel will cost you Rs 93.52 a litre on Thursday. Petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 110.75 per litre after an increase of 37 paise. Diesel rate is Rs 101.40 a litre. In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 102.10 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 97.93 a litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 105.44 per litre and Rs 96.63 a litre.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices: Relief for Consumers During Navratri, Durga Puja, Check Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel rates were not revised for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday providing much relief to consumers faced with an unprecedented increase in auto fuel prices for the past one month that has taken retail rates to record high levels across the country, as per an IANS report.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.13 per cent to trade at USD 83.31 per barrel in New York, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5, but oil companies decided to raise the rates after that. Diesel price has crossed Rs 100 per litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier, as per the IANS report.

Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, the IANS report says.