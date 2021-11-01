New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked by oil marketing companies as global oil rates failed to relent and continued to remain firm. The increase for the sixth consecutive day pushed the fuel rates to all-time high levels with just days to go for Diwali. Following the Monday’s hike, petrol price in Delhi is Rs 109.69 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 98.42 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 115.50 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 106.62 a litre.Also Read - As Fuel Price Hike Rally Continues, Registration of Electric Vehicles in Delhi Witness Major Spike

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 106.35 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 102.59 a litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 110.15 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 101.56 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol pice is Rs 114.12 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 107.40 a litre. Petrol price in Bengaluru is Rs 113.50 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 104.50 a litre.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, petrol price is Rs 106.61 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 98.91 a litre.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices have increased between 35-40 paisa per litre but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes on petroleum products.

Diesel prices have now increased on 29 out of the last 37 days, and Petrol prices have also risen on 26 of the previous 33 days.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over USD 85 per barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move s lowly on increasing production. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9 to USD 10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, according to IANS report.