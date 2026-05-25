Home

Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices HIKED AGAIN: Fuel rates increased by over Rs 2, petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi - Check city-wise prices here

Petrol, Diesel Prices HIKED AGAIN: Fuel rates increased by over Rs 2, petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi – Check city-wise prices here

Petrol, Diesel Prices HIKED AGAIN: Fuel rates increased by over Rs 2, petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi - Check city-wise prices here strait of Hormuz crude oil

Petrol, Diesel Prices HIKED AGAIN: Fuel rates increased by over Rs 2, petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi - Check city-wise prices here | Image: ANI

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Fuel prices were increased again on Monday, with petrol becoming costlier by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks. The latest increase is expected to add further pressure on household budgets and transportation costs, as consumers continue to grapple with rising fuel expenses amid fluctuations in global energy markets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.