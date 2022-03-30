New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were raised for an eighth time on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre in various cities taking the total hike to Rs 5.60 a litre in the last 9 days. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against Rs 100.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.Also Read - Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Costs Set To Soar Again Today | Check Latest Rates Here

In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 115.88 & Rs 100.10 (increased by 84 paise & 85 paise respectively). In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 106.69 (increased by 75 paise) & diesel is Rs 96.76 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 110.52 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 95.42 (increased by 80 paise). Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked by Rs 3.20 in Five Days. Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Also Read - Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Costs Set To Rise Again Today | Check Latest Rates Here

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre – the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.