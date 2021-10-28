New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today continued to skyrocket to high-levels as rates were hiked for the second consecutive days by oil marketing companies. This has come as international benchmark crude oil has surged to three-year high. Following the increase, petrol price in Delhi is Rs 108.29 per litre and and diesel rate is Rs 97.02 a litre.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices at Record High After Latest Hike. Check Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

In Mumbai, petrol has crossed Rs 114 and costs Rs 114.14 a litre. Diesel rate is at Rs 105.12 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 105.13 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 101.25 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol rate is Rs 108.78 per litre and diesel price is Rs 100.14 a litre.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices increased between 35-40 paise per litre, but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes on petroleum products, according to IANS report.

Diesel prices have now increased for 25 of the last 33 days, petrol prices have also risen on 22 of the previous 29 days, the IANS report.

Crude prices have been on a surge rising over three year high level of over USD 86 a barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9 to USD 10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, as per the IANS report.