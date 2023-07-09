Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked in UP; Check Latest Rates in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow

The price of petrol and diesel has risen by one rupee. Petrol costs Rs 96.65 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.82. (Representative image: ANI)

New Delhi: New prices for Petrol and diesel have been announced for several cities in the country. Where several cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai have seen no change, many others, including Noida, Greater Noida & Lucknow have seen an upsurge in petrol and diesel prices. Here are the full details:

New Prices In Noida, Greater Noida & Lucknow

Noida and Greater Noida: The price of petrol and diesel has risen by one rupee. Petrol costs Rs 96.65 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.82.

Agra: The price of petrol has risen by 16 paise to Rs 96.36 per litre, while diesel is now available for Rs 89.53 per litre.

Lucknow- The price of one litre of petrol has risen by 10 paise to Rs 96.57 per litre, while diesel has risen by 10 paise to Rs 89.76 per litre.

Meerut: Petrol is now 15 paise cheaper in Meerut, at Rs 96.31 a litre, and diesel is Rs 89.49 per litre.

Gorakhpur – The price of one litre of petrol has risen by 61 paise to Rs 97.07, while diesel has risen by 59 paise to Rs 90.24 per litre, as per DNA.

List of Cities with No Changes In Petrol and Diesel Prices:

The price of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 96.72, while the price of diesel stays unchanged at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, 1 L of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and 1 L of diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Kolkata, however, the price of petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 a litre. Apart from that, petrol in Chennai stays unchanged at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 94.24 per litre, the report said.

How to Check Fuel Prices in Your City:

You may check the price of gasoline and diesel by SMS. Customers of HPCL can text HPPRICE dealer code> to 9222201122; Indian Oil customers can text RSP dealer code> to 9224992249; and BPCL customers can text BPCL dealer code> to 9223112222.

How Are the prices of Petrol And Diesel Determined in India?

Prior to 2014, the government had sole control over the price of gasoline, which was updated every 15 days. However, the government deregulated fuel and diesel pricing in 2014. Since 2017, diesel and gasoline prices have been updated on a daily basis.

Petrol price = price paid by dealers or distributors to OMCs + Excise Duty (charged by the centre) + Dealer’s commission + VAT (charged by the state government), as per BQ Prime.

