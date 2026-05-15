Home

Business

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Fuel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Fuel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: X)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Latest Updates May 15: Petrol and diesel prices were increased on Friday by Rs 3 per litre after state-owned oil firms ended a four-year record hiatus in rate revision. Petrol price was hiked to Rs 97.77 per litre from Rs 94.77 in the national capital. Diesel now costs Rs 90.67 as against Rs 89.67 per litre previously, the industry sources stated to news agency PTI. Earlier, several rumours were circulating over a possible fuel price hike. The fuel price hike has raised concerns among consumers across the country.

The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.The widening of the ambit of the war engulfed the West Asian countries, which are major suppliers of fuel.

State-owned oil firms had kept fuel price unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input cost, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable, the sources said.

Prices have remained on freeze since April 2022, but had a one-off reduction of Rs 2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on May 15 stood at Rs 97.77 per litre with Rs 3 change, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 108.74 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 106.64 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 103.90 per litre.

Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable increase of Rs 2.99 to Rs 98.29, and Noida saw a notable increase of Rs 3.30 to Rs 98.04. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 106.17.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

New Delhi – Rs 97.77

Kolkata – Rs 108.74

Mumbai – Rs 106.64

Chennai – Rs 103.90

Gurgaon – Rs 98.29

Noida – Rs 98.04

Bangalore – Rs 106.17

Bhubaneswar – Rs 104.57

Chandigarh – Rs 97.27

Hyderabad – Rs 110.89

Jaipur – Rs 108.19

Lucknow – Rs 97.58

Patna – Rs 108.55

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 110.75

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on May 15 stood at Rs 90.67 as against Rs 89.67 per litre previously, while in Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 95.13 per litre. Cost of Diesel in Mumbai is Rs 93.14.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 95.47 per litre. Among NCR cities, Gurgaon witnessed a notable increase of Rs 3 to Rs 90.77, and Noida saw an increase of Rs 3.50 to Rs 91.31. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore is Rs 94.10.

New Delhi – Rs 90.67

Kolkata – Rs 95.13

Mumbai – Rs 93.14

Chennai – Rs 95.47

Gurgaon – Rs 90.77

Noida – Rs 91.31

Bangalore – Rs 94.10

Bhubaneswar – Rs 96.11

Chandigarh – Rs 85.25

Hyderabad – Rs 98.96

Jaipur – Rs 93.43

Lucknow – Rs 90.87

Patna – Rs 94.63

Thiruvananthapuram – Rs 99.63

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.