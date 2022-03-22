Petrol, Diesel Price: Petrol and Diesel prices in India have been hiked for the first time since November 4, 2021. This is the first fuel price hike in 137 days. According to reports, Petrol Price has been hiked by 80 paise per litre. On the other hand, Diesel price has been hiked by 70 paise per litre.Also Read - NATO Should Either Accept Ukraine Or Say Openly It Is Scared Of Russia, Says Zelenskyy

According to media reports, the Petrol price in Delhi will now be Rs 96.21 per litre, it was Rs 95.41 earlier. Diesel price in Delhi will now be Rs 86.67 per litre, it was Rs 87.47 per litre earlier.

The Russia-Ukraine war has put pressure on the global crude oil prices and media reports had earlier suggested a fuel price hike to overcome the widening deficit. Global oil prices impact Indian oil prices as 80 per cent of India's oil demand is met through imports. Russia is a key player in the oil trade across the globe.

The Indian government had days earlier, hiked the rates of Diesel for bulk buyers by Rs 25 per litre. The rate of crude oil per barrel has risen to close to $112 after falling to $108. It had touched $130 per barrel a week ago.

Petrol, Diesel Price In Your City On March 22, 2022