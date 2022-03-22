New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices are set to soar again from Wednesday by over 80 paise a litre. Petrol will cost Rs 97 per litre in Delhi, while the customers shall have to pay Rs 88.27 per litre for diesel from tomorrow. In Mumbai, petrol will cost Rs 111.58, while diesel would cost Rs 95.74 per litre. After a status quo on rates for 137 days, India witnessed a surge in fuel prices by 80 paise on Tuesday.Also Read - 10.3 Per Cent To 8.5 Per Cent: Fitch Downgrades India's GDP Growth Forecast For 2022-23

To recall, on November 4th, the government had announced a cut of Rs 5 per litre in excise duty on petrol and an Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel to provide relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Today For First Time Since November 4. Latest Fuel Prices Here

The new prices will come into effect from tomorrow, 6 PM. Also Read - Diesel Price for Bulk Users Hiked Rs 25/ltr; Private Retailers Stare Closure

Petrol, Diesel Price In Your City From Tomorrow

City Diesel Price Petrol Price Delhi Rs 88.27 Rs 97.01 Mumbai Rs 95.80 Rs 111.62 Kolkata Rs 91.04 Rs 106.31 Chennai Rs 92.99 Rs 102.96

Tuesday witnesses a rise in cooking gas prices too. Domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. The government raised the bulk diesel prices by Rs 25 a litre last week and aviation fuel is up 50 percent since January.

Last week, OMCs increased diesel prices for bulk users by Rs 25/litre, while the aviation fuel was already up 50 percent since January. Speculations rose in the past few weeks that OMCs would start increasing fuel prices after poll results on March 10 as global oil rates touched a high of $140 per barrel earlier this month.