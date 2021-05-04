New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked today. Tuesday’s increase in petrol and diesel rates has come after a gap of 18 days during which oil companies decided to hold prices of petrol and diesel. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021: Samajwadi Party Wins Big In Varanasi | Full List of Newly Elected Gram Pradhans Here

Petrol price in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata Today

Petrol price in Mumbai today is Rs 96.95 per litre. Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.55 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 92.55 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 90.76 per litre.

Diesel price in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata Today

Diesel price in Delhi today is Rs 80.91 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel price is Rs 87.98 per litre. Diesel price in Chennai is Rs 85.90 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 83.78 per litre.

Oil companies had already increased ATF prices by 6.7 per cent beginning this month. However, whether prices of petrol and diesel would move up or down then would depend on actuals average global price in the last fortnight of March, as per an IANS report.

OMCs benchmark retail fuel prices to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products’ prices and dollar exchange rate, the IANS report says.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days – March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for past 15 days before falling again on April 15. In all petrol prices have fallen by 77 paisa per litre while diesel by 74 paisa per litre in 2021 so far, the IANS report says.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year, the IANS report says.