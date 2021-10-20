New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today increased simultaneously by oil marketing companies. Following the hike, fuel rates hit all-time high levels in the country as global crude oil prices have surged to a three-year high. Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 106.19 per litre after an increase of 35 paise and diesel rate has touched Rs 94.92 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol will cost you Rs 112.11 per litre and diesel price is at Rs 102.89 a litre.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Cross ₹100-Mark in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi

In Chennai, petrol price is at Rs 103.31 per litre. Diesel rate in Tamil Nadu capital is at Rs 99.26 a litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.78 a litre and diesel rate is Rs 98.03 per litre.

The hike in fuel prices on Wednesday has come after a pause in the revision of rates for two consecutive days. Prior to that, the rates rose for four straight days when the prices of both petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 1.40 paise per litre respectively, as per IANS report.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier, according to IANS report.

Meanwhile, international benchmark crude oil prices have been on a surge rising over a three-year high level of over USD 85 per barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to the average prices during August.