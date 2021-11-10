New Delhi: In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association has asked him to cut Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the national capital, reported the livemint. The reduction in VAT will boost sales and might prevent a likely financial crisis, the dealers said. Petrol has become costlier in Delhi by Rs 9 and diesel by Rs 2 than neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the letter noted.Also Read - Nehru Place Should Not Become A Slum: Delhi HC Directs SDMC to Give Suggestions on Squatters Management

"Higher VAT in Delhi will have a negative impact resulting in insurmountable loss of sales of petrol pumps of Delhi and revenue to our state," Anurag Narain, President, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association reportedly wrote in the letter. "We request Delhi govt to decrease VAT, which might help during elections. Then our sales won't go to other states; sales here have decreased by 50%," Narain added.

The letter also highlighted the VAT structure of Delhi in the last few years. The VAT on petrol in the national capital has increased to 30% in July 2020 from 20% in 2014. On the other hand, the VAT on diesel increased to 16.75% from 12.50% in the same duration, according to the letter by the dealers association.

