New Delhi: Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has hiked petroleum prices, according to a report in Dawn. In a record, petroleum prices have been increased by Pakistani rupee (PKR) 8.14 per litre. The new rates are applicable with immediate effect. Prices of all the petroleum products are above PKR 110 per litre, first time in Pakistan’s history.

Petroleum Price in Pakistan Today

The Ministry of Finance in Pakistan has announced the decision in the wee hours of Friday (Pakistan Standard Time). Notably, PM Khan had to pause the revision in prices of petroleum following a protest by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik. The rates were hiked to ensure revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the report in Dawn said.

While petrol price in Pakistan has been increased by PKR 8.03 per litre, high speed diesel price was hiked by PKR 8.14 a litre. Kerosene price has been increased by PKR 6.27 and light diesel oil rate has been hiked by PKR 5.72 per litre.

Notably 1 Rupee (INR) is equal to PKR 2.29.

Earlier, terming the agreement between the Pakistan government and the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a “surrender by the state”, the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has asked the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to make the deal public and present it before Parliament, as per an IANS report.

The PPP leaders questioned the logic behind keeping the deal secret and stated that the people of Pakistan and their elected representatives had every right to know the details and the contents of the agreement that had been signed in the darkness of night, the IANS report said.