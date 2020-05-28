New Delhi: The government of Puducherry on Thursday revised the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. As per updates, the new price will come into effect from May 29. Also Read - Saudi Arabia to Increase VAT From 5 to 15 Per Cent to Support Its Coronavirus-hit Economy

The rate of the tax is valid only for three months from the date of effect of the notification.

As per the revised VAT, the petrol will be sold at a tax rate of 28% in Puducherry and Karaikal, 23% in Mahe and 25% in Yanam area.

Similarly, the diesel will be sold at a tax rate of 21% in Puducherry and Karaikal area, 18% in Mahe and 20% in Yanam area.

The Puducherry government had in April this year also revised the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel by one per cent to mobilise additional revenue resources.

As per the order, the petrol was sold at a tax rate of 22.15 per cent and diesel at 18.15 per cent.

The notification had stated that the additional revenue collected will be transferred or allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services for incurring expenditure on coronavirus pandemic.