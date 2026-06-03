Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 03: Fuel prices hiked or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 03: Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/petrol-diesel-prices-june-030626-petrol-diesel-rates-delhi-kolkata-noida-chennai-mumbai-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-brent-crude-oil-indian-oil-bharat-petroleum-fuel-hpcl-fuel-price-hike-8434348/ Copy

People flock a petrol pump a few days after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 2.71 per litre, in Thane, Maharashtra, Monday, June 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Petrol Prices Today June 03: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Middle East crisis has resulted in an abnormal increase in crude prices. In order to protect consumers from this impact, the Government of India has decided to absorb a part of this burden through a reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs. 10/litre. As per a press release by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas published on June 1, Govt of India vide Gazette notification dated 31.05.2026 has reduced the export levy on petrol from Rs. 3 per litre to Rs. 1.5 per litre, on diesel from Rs. 16.50 per litre to Rs. 13.50 per litre and on ATF from Rs. 16 per litre to Rs. 9.5 per litre.

Also Read: Prices of food and essential goods may go up as more than 17 lakh trucks go off the road due to rising diesel prices and freight charges

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 3 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.79 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.83. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.30. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.93.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (per litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.79 Gurgaon ₹102.83 Noida ₹102.30 Bangalore ₹110.93 Bhubaneswar ₹108.83 Chandigarh ₹101.51 Hyderabad ₹115.73 Jaipur ₹112.84 Lucknow ₹101.86 Patna ₹113.37 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.41

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 03 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.58 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.30. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.44. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 30: Fuel prices steady? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru