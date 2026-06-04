Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 04: Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 04: Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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A worker updates the revised prices of petrol and diesel at a petrol pump, in Nadia, West Bengal, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Petrol Prices Today June 04: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Middle East crisis has resulted in an abnormal increase in crude prices.

The government has halved windfall gains tax on export of petrol to Rs 1.5 litre, while reducing the levy on diesel to Rs 13.5/litre and aviation turbine fuel to Rs 9.5/litre effective June 1. The finance ministry in a notification said road and infrastructure cess will be nil on export of petrol and diesel. Also, there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol at Rs 3/litre was imposed on May 16 and the fortnightly review slashed it to Rs 1.5/litre from June 1.

Read more: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 4 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.87 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.97. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.42. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.93.

Also Read: Prices of food and essential goods may go up as more than 17 lakh trucks go off the road due to rising diesel prices and freight charges

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.18 Chennai ₹107.87 Gurgaon ₹102.97 Noida ₹102.42 Bangalore ₹110.93 Bhubaneswar ₹108.89 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹112.66 Lucknow ₹101.89 Patna ₹114.24 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 04 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.66 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.64. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.86. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.66 Gurgaon ₹95.64 Noida ₹95.86 Bangalore ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.60 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹97.75 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.41

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran. Crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel over the past week, from the about USD 73 per barrel before the war.