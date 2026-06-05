Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 05: Petrol crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 05: Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

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People flock a petrol pump a few days after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 2.71 per litre, in Thane, Maharashtra, Monday, June 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Petrol Prices Today June 05: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Middle East crisis has resulted in an abnormal increase in crude prices. Amid the evolving situation in West Asia, the Centre on Thursday assured that all refineries in the country are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being maintained to ensure uninterrupted supply across sectors. In a related development, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a one-time budgetary support mechanism of up to Rs 10,000 crore to provide ATF price stabilisation support to scheduled Indian airlines. The initiative has been introduced in view of the extraordinary volatility in global fuel prices triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 5 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.75 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.84. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.42. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.97.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.75 Gurgaon ₹102.84 Noida ₹102.42 Bangalore ₹110.97 Bhubaneswar ₹109.05 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.73 Jaipur ₹113.10 Lucknow ₹101.86 Patna ₹113.37 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 05 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.56 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.51. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.86. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.87.

City Diesel Price (₹/litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.56 Gurgaon ₹95.51 Noida ₹95.86 Bangalore ₹98.87 Bhubaneswar ₹100.76 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹98.17 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.31

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 04: Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

The government has halved windfall gains tax on export of petrol to Rs 1.5 litre, while reducing the levy on diesel to Rs 13.5/litre and aviation turbine fuel to Rs 9.5/litre effective June 1. The finance ministry in a notification said road and infrastructure cess will be nil on export of petrol and diesel. Also, there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol at Rs 3/litre was imposed on May 16 and the fortnightly review slashed it to Rs 1.5/litre from June 1.