Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 06: Petrol crosses Rs 112 in Kolkata; Rs 102 in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 06: Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 06: Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 06: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Middle East crisis has resulted in an abnormal increase in crude prices. Earlier on Friday, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri launched E85 fuel at an IndianOil retail outlet in New Delhi, formally beginning the nationwide rollout of the high-ethanol blended fuel for flex-fuel vehicles. This was done on the occasion of World Environment Day 2026.

The launch marks the first phase of the programme, with E85 fuel now available at 48 retail outlets operated by public sector oil marketing companies. The government plans to expand availability to 500 retail outlets by December 2026 and around 5,000 outlets by December 2027.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 6 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.87 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.80. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 101.96. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 04: Fuel prices hiked or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (per litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.87 Gurgaon ₹102.80 Noida ₹101.96 Bangalore ₹110.89 Bhubaneswar ₹108.89 Chandigarh ₹101.51 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹112.86 Lucknow ₹102.05 Patna ₹113.54 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Major metro cities recorded the following rates: Delhi ₹102.12, Mumbai ₹111.21, Kolkata ₹113.51, and Chennai ₹107.87 per litre.

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 06 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.55 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.47. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.85. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

City Diesel Price (per litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.55 Gurgaon ₹95.47 Noida ₹95.85 Bangalore ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.52 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹97.78 Lucknow ₹95.55 Patna ₹99.71 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.41

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates