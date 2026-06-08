Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 08: Petrol holds above Rs 100 in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 08: Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 08: Petrol holds above Rs 100 in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 08: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. It is to be noted that Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. This marks the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs. Following the latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 913 to Rs 942. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, however, said that Indian households continue to purchase cooking gas at prices significantly lower than those prevailing in neighbouring countries and several advanced economies.

Opposition parties on Sunday criticised the Modi government over the domestic LPG price hike, saying frequent increases in fuel prices are further burdening ordinary households which are already struggling due to inflation. The government, however, stated that Indian households continue to pay among the lowest prices for cooking gas globally despite a sharp rise in international LPG prices triggered by disruptions in West Asia.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 8 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.88 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.69. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.12. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.61.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.88 Gurgaon ₹102.69 Noida ₹102.12 Bangalore ₹110.61 Bhubaneswar ₹109.05 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.72 Jaipur ₹113.35 Lucknow ₹101.86 Patna ₹113.54 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 07 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.65 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.36. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.56. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.54.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.65 Gurgaon ₹95.36 Noida ₹95.56 Bangalore ₹98.54 Bhubaneswar ₹100.76 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹98.39 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹99.54 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.40

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was raised to Rs 942 from Rs 913 on Saturday, while beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will continue to pay an effective Rs 642 per cylinder after receiving a subsidy of Rs 300 per refill on the first four refills annually, down from 9 refills announced last year.