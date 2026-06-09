Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/petrol-diesel-prices-june-090626-petrol-diesel-rates-delhi-kolkata-noida-chennai-mumbai-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-brent-crude-oil-indian-oil-bharat-petroleum-fuel-hpcl-fuel-price-hike-updates-8440631/ Copy

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 09: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The government has stressed that LPG consumers continue to get a large indirect subsidy even after the Rs 29 per cylinder price increase, with the subsidy amounting to about Rs 700 for non-Ujjwala users and Rs 1,000 for Ujjwala beneficiaries. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Praveen Mal Khanooja, said on Monday that the effective cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder based on Saudi CP is over Rs 1,600, but consumers pay Rs 942.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 9 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.79 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.83. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 101.96. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.79 Gurgaon ₹102.83 Noida ₹101.96 Bangalore ₹110.89 Bhubaneswar ₹108.97 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.73 Jaipur ₹112.51 Lucknow ₹101.82 Patna ₹113.37 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 09 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.57 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.50. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.44. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates