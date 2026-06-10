Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 10: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi, diesel at Rs 95; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 10: Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 10: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi, diesel at Rs 95; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru (Photo: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 10: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritising sectors for supply. According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased to about 96% to prevent diversion at the distributor level. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 10 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.77 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.62. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.09. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.91.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.77 Gurgaon ₹102.62 Noida ₹102.09 Bangalore ₹110.91 Bhubaneswar ₹108.89 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.72 Jaipur ₹112.98 Lucknow ₹101.89 Patna ₹114.24 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.41

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 10 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.58 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.30. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.44. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.58 Gurgaon ₹95.30 Noida ₹95.54 Bangalore ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.60 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹98.06 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.22

Citizens are requested to use alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops, etc. Bulk and industrial consumers are requested to procure diesel from authorized procurement channels. In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage. Since March 2026, about 9.16 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 3.05 Lakh connections, taking the total to 12.21 lakh connections. Further, about 9.24 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections. Till 07.06.2026, around 82,000 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website, reads the press release.