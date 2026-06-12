Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 12: Petrol remains above at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol Prices Today June 12: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The government has restricted industrial, commercial and institutional users from buying petrol and diesel from petrol pumps and instead asked them to source their requirements from bulk sale points, according to an official order. According to the news agency PTI report, the restrictions, which will be in place for up to 90 days, follows abnormal demand growth, particularly that of diesel, in some pockets after bulk users started buying fuel from petrol pumps due to the pricing difference. While diesel at petrol pumps costs Rs 95.20 a litre in Delhi, bulk sales are priced at Rs 134.50.
In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 12 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.87 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.80. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.12. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.
Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates
|City
|Petrol Price (₹/Litre)
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|Kolkata
|₹113.47
|Mumbai
|₹111.18
|Chennai
|₹107.87
|Gurgaon
|₹102.80
|Noida
|₹102.12
|Bangalore
|₹110.89
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.89
|Chandigarh
|₹101.54
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|Jaipur
|₹113.15
|Lucknow
|₹101.86
|Patna
|₹114.24
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 12 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.66 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.47. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.56. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.
Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
|City
|Diesel Price (₹/Litre)
|New Delhi
|₹95.20
|Kolkata
|₹99.82
|Mumbai
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹99.66
|Gurgaon
|₹95.47
|Noida
|₹95.56
|Bangalore
|₹98.80
|Bhubaneswar
|₹100.60
|Chandigarh
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹103.82
|Jaipur
|₹98.22
|Lucknow
|₹95.36
|Patna
|₹100.20
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹104.42
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on June 11 issued the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, directing fuel retailers and oil marketing companies to curb bulk purchases from retail outlets for periods of up to 90 days at a time.
(With PTI Inputs)
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