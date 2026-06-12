Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 12: Petrol remains above at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 12 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.87 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.80. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.12. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.18 Chennai ₹107.87 Gurgaon ₹102.80 Noida ₹102.12 Bangalore ₹110.89 Bhubaneswar ₹108.89 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹113.15 Lucknow ₹101.86 Patna ₹114.24 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 12 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.66 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.47. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.56. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.66 Gurgaon ₹95.47 Noida ₹95.56 Bangalore ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.60 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹98.22 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.42

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on June 11 issued the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, directing fuel retailers and oil marketing companies to curb bulk purchases from retail outlets for periods of up to 90 days at a time.

(With PTI Inputs)