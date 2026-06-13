Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 13: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 13: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 13: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 13: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The government on Friday introduced temporary restrictions on diesel sales through retail outlets to curb hoarding and black marketing, as public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to absorb losses of around Rs 500 crore per day to shield consumers from global fuel price volatility.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the ‘Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026′ introduces temporary measures initially valid for up to 90 days.

The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted diesel availability for retail consumers and preventing diversion of subsidised retail fuel supplies to bulk users, the ministry said. Under the new rules, retail outlets will dispense diesel only into vehicle tanks or Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)-approved containers, with a maximum limit of 200 litres per day per customer or vehicle. However, diesel purchased from retail outlets cannot be resold. In addition, industrial, institutional, commercial and direct consumers have been prohibited from sourcing diesel from retail outlets and must instead procure supplies through designated consumer pumps.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 13 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.87 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.80. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.12. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.18 Chennai ₹107.87 Gurgaon ₹102.80 Noida ₹102.12 Bangalore ₹110.89 Bhubaneswar ₹108.89 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹113.15 Lucknow ₹101.86 Patna ₹114.24 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 13 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.66 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.47. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.56. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.66 Gurgaon ₹95.47 Noida ₹95.56 Bangalore ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.60 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹98.22 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.42

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru