Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 17: Petrol remains above at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 17: Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi.

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 17: Petrol remains above at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 17: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Tuesday, the government raised windfall gains tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports, while keeping the levy on petrol unchanged for the fortnight starting Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been increased to Rs 14 per litre from Rs 13.5 per litre. In addition, the duty on ATF exports has been raised more sharply to Rs 12.5 per litre from Rs 9.5 per litre. However, there is no change in the SAED on petrol exports, which will continue at Rs 1.5 per litre. The revised rates will come into effect from today.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 17 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 108.01 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 103.17. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.06. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.

Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) New Delhi Rs 102.12 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Chennai Rs 108.01 Gurgaon Rs 103.17 Noida Rs 102.06 Bangalore Rs 110.89 Bhubaneswar Rs 109.06 Chandigarh Rs 101.54 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Jaipur Rs 112.69 Lucknow Rs 102.04 Patna Rs 113.65 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 17 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.78 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.83. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.54. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Diesel Price (Per Litre) New Delhi Rs 95.20 Kolkata Rs 99.82 Mumbai Rs 97.83 Chennai Rs 99.78 Gurgaon Rs 95.83 Noida Rs 95.54 Bangalore Rs 98.80 Bhubaneswar Rs 100.77 Chandigarh Rs 89.47 Hyderabad Rs 103.82 Jaipur Rs 97.78 Lucknow Rs 95.53 Patna Rs 99.65 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 104.41

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