Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 17: Petrol remains above at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol Prices Today June 17: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Tuesday, the government raised windfall gains tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports, while keeping the levy on petrol unchanged for the fortnight starting Tuesday.
According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been increased to Rs 14 per litre from Rs 13.5 per litre. In addition, the duty on ATF exports has been raised more sharply to Rs 12.5 per litre from Rs 9.5 per litre. However, there is no change in the SAED on petrol exports, which will continue at Rs 1.5 per litre. The revised rates will come into effect from today.
In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 17 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 108.01 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 103.17. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.06. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.
Also Read: Govt cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, ATF from June 1; keeps domestic taxes unchanged, check revised rates
|City
|Petrol Price (Per Litre)
|New Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.47
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Chennai
|Rs 108.01
|Gurgaon
|Rs 103.17
|Noida
|Rs 102.06
|Bangalore
|Rs 110.89
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 109.06
|Chandigarh
|Rs 101.54
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.73
|Jaipur
|Rs 112.69
|Lucknow
|Rs 102.04
|Patna
|Rs 113.65
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 115.49
In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 17 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.78 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.83. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.54. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.
Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
|City
|Diesel Price (Per Litre)
|New Delhi
|Rs 95.20
|Kolkata
|Rs 99.82
|Mumbai
|Rs 97.83
|Chennai
|Rs 99.78
|Gurgaon
|Rs 95.83
|Noida
|Rs 95.54
|Bangalore
|Rs 98.80
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 100.77
|Chandigarh
|Rs 89.47
|Hyderabad
|Rs 103.82
|Jaipur
|Rs 97.78
|Lucknow
|Rs 95.53
|Patna
|Rs 99.65
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 104.41
Since March 2026, about 9.76 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 3.19 Lakh connections, taking the total to 12.95 Lakh connections. Further, about 9.72 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.