Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 18: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 18: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/petrol-diesel-prices-june-180626-petrol-diesel-rates-delhi-kolkata-noida-chennai-mumbai-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-brent-crude-oil-indian-oil-bharat-petroleum-fuel-hpcl-fuel-price-hike-updates-8449682/ Copy

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 18: Petrol remains above at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 18: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices; however, to protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre. Meanwhile, Consumers have been prioritised with 100% supplies to D-PNG and CNG-Transport.

To encourage a cleaner, more secure and self-reliant energy future, Govt. of India has developed a model draft State CBG Policy intended to serve as a comprehensive flexible guiding framework to enable States to create their own investor-friendly and implementation-oriented ecosystem for CBG development. States opting for this will be prioritized for the next tranche of additional allocation of commercial LPG. Since March 2026, about 9.76 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 3.19 Lakh connections, taking the total to 12.95 Lakh connections. Further, about 9.72 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections.

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 18 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.88 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.80. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.42. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.89.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.18 Chennai ₹107.88 Gurgaon ₹102.80 Noida ₹102.42 Bengaluru ₹110.89 Bhubaneswar ₹109.22 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.73 Jaipur ₹112.66 Lucknow ₹101.92 Patna ₹113.35 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 17 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.78 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.83. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.54. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.65 Gurgaon ₹95.47 Noida ₹95.86 Bengaluru ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.92 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹97.78 Lucknow ₹95.41 Patna ₹99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.40

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of Petrol, Diesel and booking of LPG. Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. Citizens are requested to use alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops, etc.