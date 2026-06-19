Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 19: Here’s what fuel costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 19: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Motorists queue up to refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump amid reports of fuel shortage following a recent increase in petrol prices, in Thane, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Petrol Prices Today June 19: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. According to an update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday, Nearly 1.47 crore domestic LPG cylinders were delivered in the last three days against fresh bookings of around 1.36 crore cylinders as normal supply of cooking gas for household continues to be maintained across the country despite the supply chain disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.

Around 10.02 lakh PNG connections have been gasified since March this year and infrastructure has been created for an additional 3.22 Lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections with the Centre urging states and Union Territories to encourage migration of LPG consumers to PNG in areas with network availability. About 9.44 lakh customers have been registered for new PNG connections. Similarly, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps across the country.

Also Read: Will petrol and diesel prices come down after oil stuck in Strait of Hormuz reaches its destinations?

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 19 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.77 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.17. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.12. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.93.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.18 Chennai ₹107.77 Gurgaon ₹103.17 Noida ₹102.12 Bangalore ₹110.93 Bhubaneswar ₹108.81 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.73 Jaipur ₹112.66 Lucknow ₹101.89 Patna ₹113.46 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 19 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.55 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.83. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.56. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Diesel Price (Per Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.55 Gurgaon ₹95.83 Noida ₹95.56 Bangalore ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.52 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹97.78 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹99.47 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.40

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

“All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Local LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption,” the statement added.