Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 21: Petrol at Rs 102.12 in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol Prices Today June 21: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The Middle East crisis has resulted in an abnormal increase in crude prices. In order to protect consumers from this impact, the Government of India has decided to absorb a part of this burden through a reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs. 10 per litre. According to a press release published by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on June 18, the Government of India, vide Gazette notification dated 15.06.2026, has increased the export levy on diesel from Rs. 13.50 per litre to Rs. 14 per litre and on ATF from Rs. 9.5 per litre to Rs. 12.5 per litre, while keeping the exports levy on petrol unchanged at Rs. 1.5 per litre.
There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. Since March 2026, about 10.02 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 3.22 Lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections. Further, about 9.94 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased to about 96% to prevent diversion at the distributor level. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.
Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 19: Here’s what fuel costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 21 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.87 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.80. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.09. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.61.
|City
|Petrol Price (₹/Litre)
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|Kolkata
|₹113.47
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|Chennai
|₹107.87
|Gurgaon
|₹102.80
|Noida
|₹102.09
|Bangalore
|₹110.61
|Bhubaneswar
|₹109.03
|Chandigarh
|₹101.54
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|Jaipur
|₹113.35
|Lucknow
|₹101.92
|Patna
|₹113.54
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 21 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.65 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.47. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.54. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.54.
Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
|City
|Diesel Price (₹/Litre)
|New Delhi
|₹95.20
|Kolkata
|₹99.82
|Mumbai
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹99.65
|Gurgaon
|₹95.47
|Noida
|₹95.54
|Bangalore
|₹98.54
|Bhubaneswar
|₹100.74
|Chandigarh
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹103.82
|Jaipur
|₹98.39
|Lucknow
|₹95.41
|Patna
|₹99.54
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹104.41
Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of Petrol, Diesel and booking of LPG. Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. Citizens are requested to use alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops, etc.
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