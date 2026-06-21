Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 21: Petrol at Rs 102.12 in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 21: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Motorists queue up to refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump amid reports of fuel shortage following a recent increase in petrol prices, in Thane, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Petrol Prices Today June 21: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The Middle East crisis has resulted in an abnormal increase in crude prices. In order to protect consumers from this impact, the Government of India has decided to absorb a part of this burden through a reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs. 10 per litre. According to a press release published by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on June 18, the Government of India, vide Gazette notification dated 15.06.2026, has increased the export levy on diesel from Rs. 13.50 per litre to Rs. 14 per litre and on ATF from Rs. 9.5 per litre to Rs. 12.5 per litre, while keeping the exports levy on petrol unchanged at Rs. 1.5 per litre.

There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. Since March 2026, about 10.02 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 3.22 Lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections. Further, about 9.94 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased to about 96% to prevent diversion at the distributor level. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 19: Here’s what fuel costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru