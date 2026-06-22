Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 22: Petrol remains over Rs 102 per litre in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 22: Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, New Delhi.

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Guwahati: A petrol pump attendant fills fuel in a vehicle at a petrol station in Guwahati on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today June 22: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Since March 2026, about 10.02 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 3.22 Lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections. Further, about 9.94 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections.

The Middle East crisis has resulted in an abnormal increase in crude prices. In order to protect consumers from this impact, the Government of India has decided to absorb a part of this burden through a reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs. 10 per litre. According to a press release published by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on June 18, the Government of India, vide Gazette notification dated 15.06.2026, has increased the export levy on diesel from Rs. 13.50 per litre to Rs. 14 per litre and on ATF from Rs. 9.5 per litre to Rs. 12.5 per litre, while keeping the exports levy on petrol unchanged at Rs. 1.5 per litre.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 19: Here’s what fuel costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 22 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.87 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.80. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.09. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.61.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.87 Gurgaon ₹102.80 Noida ₹102.09 Bengaluru ₹110.61 Bhubaneswar ₹109.03 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹113.35 Lucknow ₹101.92 Patna ₹113.54 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 22 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.65 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.47. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.54. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.54.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.65 Gurgaon ₹95.47 Noida ₹95.54 Bengaluru ₹98.54 Bhubaneswar ₹100.74 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹98.39 Lucknow ₹95.41 Patna ₹99.54 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.41

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport). For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc.