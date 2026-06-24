Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 24: Petrol price holds above Rs 102 per litre in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 24: Check latest fuel rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 24: Petrol price holds above Rs 102 per litre in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: PTI)

Petrol Prices Today June 24: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. According to a press release published by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on June 23, the Ministry reiterates that the Ethanol Blending Programme is scientifically validated and continuously monitored by the Government.

“The Government of India has noted certain misleading and unsubstantiated claims being circulated on social media regarding Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP), which appear to be aimed at confusing and misleading the public. It has also been observed that old images and videos are being recirculated in an apparent attempt to garner viewership through sensationalism and create unwarranted concerns regarding ethanol-blended fuel,” the Ministry stated.

The Ethanol Blending Programme was launched in 2003 with the objectives of reducing crude oil imports, enhancing energy security and promoting environmental sustainability. The programme has been implemented in a phased manner based on technical preparedness and stakeholder consultations, culminating in the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol blending (E20) from 2023 onwards.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 21: Petrol at Rs 102.12 in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 22 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.76 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.97. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 102.08. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 110.93.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Price New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.47 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.76 Gurgaon ₹102.97 Noida ₹102.08 Bangalore ₹110.93 Bhubaneswar ₹108.97 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹113.35 Lucknow ₹102.08 Patna ₹113.37 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 24 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.55 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.64. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.56. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 98.80.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru