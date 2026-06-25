Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 25: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 25: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 25: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Representational Image)

Petrol Prices Today, June 25: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Since March 2026, about 10.02 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 3.22 Lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections. Further, about 9.94 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 21: Petrol at Rs 102.12 in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 25 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.76 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.97. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 101.96. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 111.68.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.76 Gurgaon ₹102.97 Noida ₹101.96 Bangalore ₹111.68 Bhubaneswar ₹108.97 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹113.19 Lucknow ₹101.86 Patna ₹113.37 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 25 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.55 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.64. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.44. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 99.56.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.55 Gurgaon ₹95.64 Noida ₹95.44 Bangalore ₹99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹100.68 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹98.25 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.40

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport). According to the press release published by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on June 18, for commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc. Supply of 5 Kg FTL has been increased to support LPG requirement of migrant labour, student etc.

Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased to about 96% to prevent diversion at the distributor level. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer. The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritising sectors for supply.