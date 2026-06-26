Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 26: Petrol price remains above Rs 102 per litre in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 26: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 26: Petrol price remains above Rs 102 per litre in New Delhi; Check latest fuel rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru(Photo Credit: IANS)

Petrol Prices Today, June 26: Petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. According to a press release published by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on June 25, the Ministry stated that during the West Asia crisis, to augment domestic LPG production, the Government had issued orders under the Essential Commodities Act requiring C3-C4 streams to be utilised exclusively for LPG production, diverting them from petrochemical and other downstream uses.

Taking note of the improved indigenous LPG production and the projected availability of imported LPG cargoes, Government has also decided to reduce the diversion of C3/C4 streams to LPG pool. The enhanced allocation of C3-C4 streams for non-LPG uses will be implemented while ensuring that the domestic LPG availability remains unaffected and aggregate indigenous LPG production is maintained at not less than 40 TMT per day.

“The Government has directed Oil Marketing Companies to continue maintaining comprehensive data on commercial and industrial LPG consumers to facilitate efficient planning and supply management. A unified sectoral database will also be maintained across the OMCs to strengthen monitoring and operational coordination,” the Ministry stated.

Also Read : Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 25: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

What is the price of petrol per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata?

In New Delhi, the petrol price on June 26 stood at Rs 102.12 per litre, while in Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 113.51 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, the price of Petrol was recorded at Rs 107.76 per litre. Among NCR cities, the petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 102.97. Petrol price in Noida is Rs 101.96. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Bangalore are Rs 111.68.

Today’s Petrol Prices City-wise

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.76 Gurgaon ₹102.97 Noida ₹101.96 Bangalore ₹111.68 Bhubaneswar ₹108.97 Chandigarh ₹101.54 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹113.19 Lucknow ₹101.86 Patna ₹113.37 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Today’s Diesel Prices City-wise

In New Delhi, the diesel price on June 26 stood at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price is Rs 99.82 per litre. Mumbai’s rate is Rs 97.83. In Chennai, the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 99.55 per litre. Among NCR cities, the diesel price in Gurgaon is Rs 95.64. Noida diesel price is Rs 95.64. Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bangalore are Rs 99.56.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices June 09: Petrol prices at Rs 102/litre in Delhi; Check fuel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru